Tengbeh Town May Reject APC

By Sylvester Samba.



A good number of voters for the All Peoples Congress (APC) party based in Tengbeh Town have sent a strong warning to their party decision makers that, this is the time for a true son of that community to represent them in Parliament in the upcoming 2018 general elections.

Tengbeh Town and Congo Cross are the two communities that form Constituency 129, the newly created Constituency by the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Speaking to the Global Times, a cross section of APC voters in Tengbeh Town Community said, over the years, their community has not been well represented in Parliament as they still have bad roads, lack of clean water facilities to name but a few.

The APC voters claimed that development is not forthcoming to that part of their community because those that have been representing them never feel part of their situations.

“We are very much pleased to tell our constituency decision makers within the APC together with the party’s National Advisory Committee (NAC) that we have got a true son of this community who is ready and determined to bring development to us”, the APC voters noted.

According to them, the favorite aspirant for Constituency 129 Parliamentary symbol under the APC party is Mr. Lamin A. Kamara.

They further explained that, Mr. Kamara is a true son of Tengbeh |Town who has resided in the community for over fifteen (15).

The APC voters maintained that, Mr. Lamin A. Kamara has long before this time gained popularity before he entered politics. The supporters’ challenged their party authorities that records are there at Tengbeh Town that show that Mr. Kamara is the most popular choice for the Constituency 129 symbol.

“He is the most popular aspirant and has given back to the community he wants to represent more than the other aspirants that are vying for constituency 129 symbol”, they noted.

Mr. Lamin A. Kamara and the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon. Sho-Sawyer are the two main and sober contenders for Constituency 129 symbol. The incumbent MP, Hon. Sho-Sawyer was representing constituency 108 which covers Congo Town in general.

Sources told the Global Times that Hon. Sho-Sawyer has lost the popularity he has once enjoyed when he was elected to Parliament in the 2012 parliamentary election.

A good number of people in Congo Town have expressed their dissatisfaction and frustration over the non performance of Hon. Sho-Sawyer to take development to that part of the constituency he was representing.

This has created room for Mr. Lamin A. Kamara to get massive support in Congo Town. In terms of support base and popularity, Mr. Kamara is said to be taking the lead for the battle for Constituency 129 symbol.