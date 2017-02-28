Tengbeh Town Murder… Jurors Take Oath

By Jane B. Mansaray……………………………

A panel of twelve Jurors yesterday took oath before the commencement of an alleged murder trial involving Patrick Bangura alias Junior now deceased and former a resident of No. 7k Upper Tengbeh Town in Freetown.

The accused persons made their first appearance before Justice John Bosco on indictments of conspiracy to murder and murder contrary to the offense against the persons Act 1816.

The accused including Demoh Bangura, wife of the second accused Shollay Val Renner and David Sesay caretaker of the above Tengbeh Town home were first arraigned at the Pademba Road Magistrate Court No.2 on a preliminary investigation conducted by Magistrate Mannuella Harding on two counts of the same offence.

Four formal witnesses including the Government Pathologist, Dr. Owizz Koroma and police officers testified at the Magistrate Court.

The matter was committed to the High Court on 1st September, 2016 for trial without bail to all the accused persons.

All accused persons were remanded at the Male and Female Correctional Centre awaiting trial.

The particulars of offense states that the accused persons on diverse dates between the 10th and 12th April 2016 at No.7k Tengbeh Town in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to murder and allegedly murdered Patrick Bangura alias Junior now deceased.

Justice John Bosco after several questions put to the third accused, David Sesay granted bail to the third accused in the sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Million Leones and a surety, to produce title deeds and to be approved by the Master and Registrar.

The first and second accused were denied bail and remanded.

In her summary into the matter, State Counsel Lawyer J.M.S Bull said the matter was first reported at the Congo Cross Police Station by the deceased wife, the matter was investigated and the accused persons were invited for questioning and later charged to court for further investigation.

She said the deceased was later discovered in a local pit toilet in the said Tengbeh Town address compound.

At the Magistrate court, counsel told the court that evidences were led and four witnesses testified including exhibits attached.

Lawyer Bull told the court that the prosecution intends to call three witnesses as all they relied on now is on circumstantial evidence.

Five rice bags with suspected blood stains were said to have during the investigation found at the first accused freezer.

The matter was adjourned to the 6th March 2017 for hearing.

Lawyer I.P. Mammie and Legal Aid Board Lawyer, C. Tucker are representing the accused persons.