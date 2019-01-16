Thank You Tour… President Bio To Visit Kono Friday

In continuation of his nationwide “Thank You Tour”, President Julius Maada Bio is expected to travel to Kono district on Friday. He would sleep over in Koidu Town where he is expected to meet with all traditional leaders in the district. He is also expected to meet with senior SLPP party officials in the district.

The President’s next “Thank You Tour” will take place in Kailahun district around the 25th January, 2019.

President Bio started his “Thank You Tour” in Kenema. He has so far been to Bo and Makeni.

According to a senior Presidential Aide at State House, the President’s “Thank You Tour” gives him the opportunity to meet and address people at community level.

President Julius Maada Bio was sworn-in as Head of State on 4th April, 2018 after defeating the ruling party candidate, Dr. Samura Kamara.