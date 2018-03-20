The 7 March Elections: What Happened?

By: Lans Gberie.

Since Sierra Leone gained nationhood 57 years ago, two political parties have competed to rule it: the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) and the All Peoples Congress (APC). The SLPP began as a nationalist party aiming to unite the country and gain its independence from Britain: its 1951 manifesto is a model of clarity, reasonableness and moderation. The APC began as a breakaway faction of the SLPP, and, like all derivatives, it immediately sought to chart a different image and posture from the original. Since the SLPP claimed the nationalist and inclusive platform (‘One Country, One People’), the APC claimed to represent underclass interests. In fact, it appealed to the perceived marginalisation of the Temne and Limba, at the time less favoured by educational advances than the Mende, the Temne’s chief ethnic and demographic rival. It did not help that the first two Prime Ministers were Mende. Except for three brief military interludes, political power has since alternated between the SLPP and the APC; and only against each other have they lost.

The results of the 7 March elections showed that the two parties in combination scooped about 86% of the official votes, despite the emergence of the attractive and spirited candidacy of Kandeh Yumkella, of the National Grand Coalition. The APC candidate, Samura Kamara, won1,082,748 (or 42.7%) of the votes, about 15,000 less than that secured by the SLPP candidate, Julius Maada Bio, who polled 1,097,482 (43.3%).

What accounts for the extraordinary reserves of appeal that these two parties still possess? This is the question that one is bound to ask when pondering the remarkable way they bowled over Yumkella’s NGC, which showed so much promise in so short a time. Yumkella managed to poll only 6.9% of the presidential votes. One may also ask: were the votes credible? A more immediate question – this one more relevant for Yumkella and his NGC – is: which of the two presidential candidates deserve support in the runoff? Or should the NGC voters even support any one of the candidates?

Yusuf Bangura, one of our most eloquent political analysts, has attempted in several articles and running commentaries to answer two of these questions, while coyly hinting that the votes may not have been entirely credible. His views are also worth considering, even when one disagrees with him.

I have spoken at length with Yumkella, and agree with him that the APC attempted and succeeded to some extent in making the votes both less free and fair, and therefore not entirely credible. In its statement on the elections, ECOWAS – whose monitoring team was led by the distinguished Liberian academic and politician Amos Sawyer – noted that the APC’s ban on vehicular movement on voting day and its aggressive deployment of both army and police intimidated a large number of peoplefrom voting. A very credible Western journalist reported that at one polling station in the east end of Freetown, the security personnel occupied a polling station, preventing polling agents of parties from entering. I have received information that this happened in several other locations.

In one of his articles, Bangura was forthright: ‘57.3% of Sierra Leoneans rejected the All People’s Congress (APC) in the March 7 presidential election, despite its advantage of incumbency, super rallies and use of extraordinarily huge resources in the campaign.’ He calls this, accurately, ‘an indictment on President Ernest Koroma’s record and choice of the party’s standard bearer, Samura Kamara.’

This is indisputable. The APC’s effort to rig the polls was successful only in depriving another party of winning outright, and some others from gaining the votes their appeal promised. Almost certainly, the APC’s Samura Kamara, an awkward and clumsy politician, would have performed far worse than he did on 7 March and through the agonisingly slow and suspect vote counting process.

The SLPP and NGC made significant gains in even the APC’s supposed strongeholds. In reprisal for this humiliation, the APC has since embarked on a form of ethnic cleansing: forcing people of Mende and related ethnicity to flee from northern cities like Makeni ahead of the runoff elections. In some cases, APC leaders have blatantly and publicly incited violence against groups that are perceived to support the opposition parties.

This development underlies an important reason for the enduring dominance of the two traditional parties: ethnic identification. Four months, Bangura writes, ‘is too short to change entrenched atttitudes.’ But he does not isolate the social deposits upon which appeals to ethnicity feed, as well as other factors that combined to deprive Yumkella and the NGC of a wider base of support, particularly in the cosmopolitan Freetown. Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, a Mandingo who hailed from the same district as Yumkella, led the SLPP (which had remained banned for over 20 years) to victory twice, in 2002 sweeping all parts of the country and securing more than 70% of the votes. Why did Kabbah succeed in securing such a broad base of national support? It is not just that the APC was weak and discredited; in all appearances it was no stronger, after undergoing intestine struggles, in 2007 than in 2002.

The point is that on becoming President in 1996 Kabbah formed a very inclusive government in which all groups were represented, and he actively promoted national unity as the bedrock of his government. This was why he was rewarded with an unprecedented victory in 2002.Ernest Koroma won in 2007 by campaigning to Temnes and Limbas that voting for the SLPP that year would be elevating a Mende to power. Even so, he won very narrowly, and only because Freetown decided to punish the incumbent party, which had failed to meet some basic social needs of the capital; and the elections commissioner, Christiana Thorpe, criminally decided to invalidates tens of thousands of votes that had been cast for Solomon Berewa.

In power, Koroma, in blunt repudiation of Kabbah’s policies, convinced himself that his ethnic politics works, and he appointed nearly 80% of his cabinet from the APC’s putative northern base, and largely concentrated development efforts there. This secured much of the support of the north, while boosting support for the SLPP in the south and east of the country, the areas dominated by the Mende. This is what has entrenched the politicisation of ethnicity in the country to the point where there are reasonable fears of inter-ethnic communal violence in the run-up and after the runoff votes on 27 March. It is the main reason why Yumkella’s appeal was limited in those parts; their most urgent wish is to bring SLPP back to power.

Bangura’s animus against Bio, which has remained unchanged since he first articulated it in 2011, makes him to emphasize ethnic support for Bio in stronger terms than he does in respect of Samura Kamara and the APC. He does not favour NGC supporting either the APC or SLPP in the runoff, arguing that both have equally been malevolent towards the NGC and Yumkella, and that ‘endorsing’ both carries grave risks. Dr. Bangura’s emphasis here is clearly misleading. Though Yumkella was undoubtedly badly treated by the SLPP, leading to his leaving the party, he has fared worse at the hands of the APC. The party has sought to disenfranchise him, claiming in a suit to the Supreme Court (no less!) that he is not a citizen. The case is still pending and a victorious APC will be so empowered that it can get the judiciary to rule against Yumkella.

The APC has shown itself to be both corrupt and repressive, making every effort to limit the democratic space. Until a year ago, Koroma was determined to seek a third term; and the APC’s servile relationship with China means that if given the chance its leader may seek to emulate the Chinese leader by declaring himself Life President. Koroma already made himself Life Chairman of the APC, a position from which he can actually unseat an APC president and make himself sole leader again. Most importantly, the APC has been clearly rejected by the majority of Sierra Leonean voters, and all efforts must now be made to kick it out of power.

Seeking to deny APC victory in the runoff will not be ‘endorsing’ any party. Bangura writes that ‘Kabbah’s SLPP entered into an alliance with the People’s Democratic Party in the 1996 run-off election and offered the latter a few cabinet and ambassadorial posts.’ The result, he writes, is that the PDP exists no more. In fact, the PDP ceased to be a force chiefly because its founder-leader, the charismatic Thaimu Bangura, died. After that, there was no one with equivalent support or resources to ensure the PDP was viable.

Yumkella has expressed enthusiasm to serve out his parliamentary term, and has rejected pressure from some of his diaspora supporters to challenge the elections result. This is a most welcome development; his example will serve as an inspiration to many. There is little chance that his NGC will be destroyed while he and other NGC members remain in parliament – something that is not guaranteed if the APC retains power.

One objection to Yumkella among some voters was his admission that he has never voted in any election in Sierra Leone – this certainly did not sit well with many SLPP supporters who were proud that amidst violence against voters, including crude amputation of arms, supporters voted Kabbah and the SLPP to power in 1996. The impression should not be created that Yumkella can only publicly support himself to become president.

This will not serve the interest of the NGC or himself.