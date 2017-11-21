The Downfall Of Robert Mugabe… “If You Don’t Leave Power, Power Will Leave You”

By Sorie Fofana.



After almost thirty-seven years in office, the downfall of Zimbabwe’s strongman, President Robert Mugabe is nearing an ignominious end. He has presided over the collapse of his country’s economy.

The President’s decision to sack his slavishly loyal Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa to pave the way for his wife, Grace Mugabe to take over the Presidency has led to a political crisis in Zimbabwe.

The Army’s intervention to stop Mugabe from being succeeded by his wife signaled the end of the journey for the ninety three-year-old President and his wife, Grace.

Even his own Zanu-PF party officials and members have turned against him. He has been stripped of all leadership positions in the party and his wife has had the misfortune of being expelled from the party that was founded by her now frail-looking husband.

Mugabe’s support groups are crumbling like a pack of cards. The Army Generals and the Zanu-PF leaders have all abandoned him. He is now a lone ranger!

If Mugabe fails to resign honorably, he might be impeached by Members of Parliament, according to political analysts in Zimbabwe.

The African Union has called for the return to constitutional order in Zimbabwe.

Mugabe has very little space to manoeuvre now. He has very limited options left. He can either decide to resign honorably and make a dignified exit or risk being disgracefully impeached by MPs.

His best bet now is, to leave office and keep his legacy intact. There is no other way to do it. He either resigns or risk being booted out of State House.

The US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson has urged a quick return to civilian rule, but also said the crisis was an opportunity for Zimbabwe to set itself on a new path.

The UK Secretary of State, Boris Johnson warned against a transition from “one unelected tyrant” to another.

Lessons To Be Learnt

There are many lessons to be learnt from the sudden demise of the Mugabe family era.

In the first place, never stay in office for too long. Always learn to quit whilst you are still popular. Don’t wait until you are either forced out or you are encouraged to leave office.

Secondly, don’t ever think that, you are the be-all and end-all of your party. Always learn to listen to the views of others. Never assume that, you have the solution to every problem.

Thirdly, never ride roughshod over your party. Always put the interest of the country above your personal interest.

Lastly, always remember that, power is derived from the people. Never oppress or suppress the electorate. They might one day turn their guns against you.

Most of those who were slavishly loyal to Mugabe in the Zanu-PF party, have abandoned him. They know very well that, there is nothing he can offer them again. He is a dead man walking. He is in office but not in power!

The street demonstrations against Mugabe in Harare and several other big cities in Zimbabwe show that, the Mugabe era is all but over now. Zimbabweans deserve better! This is the end of a colorful era in Southern African history. It is just a matter of time now. Mugabe will soon become history. As I said, Mugabe is a dead man walking! He is finished, all be it, politically!

The former Nigerian head of state, President Olusegun Obasanjo once told tight-sit African dictators that, if they don’t leave power, power will leave them!

Bottom line: Always leave power when your time is up!