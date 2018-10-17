The Ordeal Of A Businessman

By Jane B. Mansaray.



A Sierra Leonean businessman, Mr. Bernard Turay has complained of having been duped the sum of Le68m (sixty eight Million Leones) by one Zainab Zainu Deen, a former marketer employed by the United Bank For Africa (UBA) and a resident of No.35 Sir Fomba Drive, Goderich in Freetown.

Explaining his ordeal to a group of journalists, Mr. Turay recalled in 2014 when he came in contact with Madam Zainab Deen at the UBA head office in Freetown on a normal banking transaction of depositing money into his private account with UBA.

Since then, Mr. Turay said Madam Zainab had been so good in assisting him to deposit money and at the same time helping him to get foreign currency exchanged at official exchange rates.

In March 2014, Mr. Turay continued that he expressed interest of buying ten thousand United Sate Dollars which was the equivalent of forty three Million Leones by then through Zainab who assured him of getting it as soon as possible.

After expressing interest, he paid the equivalent of US$10,000 in Leones in three installments with an additional sum that rounded up the above stated total amount as requested by Zainab.

Mr. Turay confirmed that have he gave the money to Zainab who then prepared and issued him a cheque in a form of bank draft.

Since then, Zainab had been assuring him of giving him the foreign currency until when he heard of her arrest and detention at the Headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department in Freetown, for allegedly defrauding a customer of six million eight hundred thousand Leones given to her for deposit by a customer at UBA.

At the CID to inquire, Turay said family members of Zainab including one Pastor Mathia spoke to him not to make another report against her, on the assurance that he would get his money.

As she failed to comply with the promises made at the CID, Turay said he hired the services of a legal adviser who wrote to her (Zainab).

Madam Zainab failed again to respond to the solicitor’s letter. The matter was then reported at the CID and Zainab was arrested and detained.

Lawyer T. Harding and E.T. Koroma came to the CID and redrew the matter from the police on the instruction of Zainab who agreed to pay Mr. Turay on a monthly basis.arding

Zainab Zainu Deen was sacked at the UBA Bank and later gained employment at the Key Stone Bank where she was fired again for her dubious activities.

Turay further reported the matter to the Financial Intelligent Unit (FIU) where she promised to pay but never showed up to sign the agreement document.

After harassing Zainab with series of visits at her Key Stone office in Freetown, she reported him at the Central Police Station for harassment and the matter was handed over to Gabriel Anthony for investigation.

At the Central Police Station, Zainab made an under taking to pay Mr. Turay within ten months and the agreement was witnessed by Mr. Anthony. She paid fifteen Million Leones with a balance of thirty eight Million Leones to be paid based on an agreed payment plan.

In January 2017, Turay realized that Zainab had secured another employment at ECO-Bank. She later went to his No. 74 Regent Road Lumley shop to pay the sum of five hundred thousand Leones but according to Turay he vehemently refused that sum as it was not part of their agreement.

Because he refused to accept the Le500,000 payment, Turay added that Zainab allegedly misbehaved by assaulting him at his shop and allegedly destroyed his gold chain worth six hundred United States Dollars and other valuable items.

He reported the matter at the Lumley Police Station where he made statement and the matter was charged to court. She was charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and malicious damage contrary to law.

The accused person, Madam Zainab pleaded not guilty to the charges when she appeared before Magistrate Santigie Bangura on a warrant which led to her sacking at the ECO- Bank.

At the Magistrate Court, the matter was discharged on the grounds that the element of the offences charged have not been established by the prosecution but however ordered the accused person to compensate the complainant, Mr. Bernard Turay with the sum of two Million Leones.

Mr. Turay has raised dissatisfaction over the court ruling and has vowed to appeal the Judgment at the High Court.