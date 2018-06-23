The Plight Of Recalled Diplomats

By Sorie Fofana.
A Public Notice dated 14th June, 2018 was issued by the Financial Secretary, Mr. Sahr Lahai Jusu. In that Public Notice, the general public was informed that the sum of Le2,412,734,976 (Two Billion four hundred and twelve million, seven hundred and thirty four Leones and nine hundred and seventy six cents) had been remitted to our overseas missions for the repatriation cost of “former Ambassadors and Press, Cultural, Economic and Security Attaches’.
Barely few hours after the publication of that Public Notice on social media, some former Ambassadors and Press Attaches took to the same social media platform, claiming that they had not received a dime as repatriation cost from the Ministry of Finance.
Few hours later, some other set of recalled diplomats took to social media to concede that indeed some amount of money had been remitted for the sole purpose of their repatriation but that the money was not enough for that purpose.
At least, most of them claimed that they have a spouse, three children (under the age of 18) and were entitled to the payment for a 40ft container to bring home their personal belongings including one vehicle.
A senior diplomat even argued that his name and the names of some of his colleagues had been deleted from the salary/wages vouchers for the month of June. All the Ambassadors affected by the Executive Order to recall them have written a letter to President Bio, requesting his intervention.
A senior official in the Ministry of Finance argued that even though they were entitled to travel with their spouses and three children (under the age of 18) , some of them traveled alone but claimed the allowances due to three children under the age of 18. Both parties have stubbornly refused to compromise.
Way Forward
The Director General of Foreign Affairs should ensure that the welfare of all diplomats in our foreign missions is properly taken care of. He should also ensure that all recalled diplomats either return home or their repatriation packages are given to them in full.
We should not treat those who have served our country in our foreign missions shabbily. That will dent the image of our country and give a bad name to the new government.
Let us find an amicable settlement to this issue as soon as we possibly can. We cannot allow this issue to drag on endlessly. The Ministers of Finance and Foreign Affairs should get together and find an amicable settlement to this issue.
We call on all parties concerned to take politics out of this issue and do the necessary. Some of these recalled diplomats are not even entitled to a severance allowance or a gratuity payment.
Let us therefore give them their entitlements and allow them to return home in dignity and with great fanfare.
The current plight of recalled diplomats is, to say the least, appalling. We have to do something as a government to put an end to the stalemate between the Ministry of Finance and recalled diplomats.
Commentry
The Plight Of Recalled Diplomats
By
Amadu Daramy
By Sorie Fofana.
A Public Notice dated 14th June, 2018 was issued by the Financial Secretary, Mr. Sahr Lahai Jusu. In that Public Notice, the general public was informed that the sum of Le2,412,734,976 (Two Billion four hundred and twelve million, seven hundred and thirty four Leones and nine hundred and seventy six cents) had been remitted to our overseas missions for the repatriation cost of “former Ambassadors and Press, Cultural, Economic and Security Attaches’.
Barely few hours after the publication of that Public Notice on social media, some former Ambassadors and Press Attaches took to the same social media platform, claiming that they had not received a dime as repatriation cost from the Ministry of Finance.
Few hours later, some other set of recalled diplomats took to social media to concede that indeed some amount of money had been remitted for the sole purpose of their repatriation but that the money was not enough for that purpose.
At least, most of them claimed that they have a spouse, three children (under the age of 18) and were entitled to the payment for a 40ft container to bring home their personal belongings including one vehicle.
A senior diplomat even argued that his name and the names of some of his colleagues had been deleted from the salary/wages vouchers for the month of June. All the Ambassadors affected by the Executive Order to recall them have written a letter to President Bio, requesting his intervention.
A senior official in the Ministry of Finance argued that even though they were entitled to travel with their spouses and three children (under the age of 18) , some of them traveled alone but claimed the allowances due to three children under the age of 18. Both parties have stubbornly refused to compromise.
Way Forward
The Director General of Foreign Affairs should ensure that the welfare of all diplomats in our foreign missions is properly taken care of. He should also ensure that all recalled diplomats either return home or their repatriation packages are given to them in full.
We should not treat those who have served our country in our foreign missions shabbily. That will dent the image of our country and give a bad name to the new government.
Let us find an amicable settlement to this issue as soon as we possibly can. We cannot allow this issue to drag on endlessly. The Ministers of Finance and Foreign Affairs should get together and find an amicable settlement to this issue.
We call on all parties concerned to take politics out of this issue and do the necessary. Some of these recalled diplomats are not even entitled to a severance allowance or a gratuity payment.
Let us therefore give them their entitlements and allow them to return home in dignity and with great fanfare.
The current plight of recalled diplomats is, to say the least, appalling. We have to do something as a government to put an end to the stalemate between the Ministry of Finance and recalled diplomats.
Related posts:
More in Commentry
Commentry
LET EX-PRESIDENT KOROMA APOLOGISE
By Farla Barbu. The All People’s Congress (APC) party ex-President Joseph Saidu Momoh who preceded ex-President...
Commentry
Charles Margai: What A Fate Of A Man!
Charles Margai has become an enigma among his people an enigma among his people in Sierra...
Commentry
Where Is The Transition Report?
By Concerned SLPP Supporter. The dynamism required of President Julius Maada Bio’s government of New Direction...
Commentry
Karpowership Agreement… In Praise Of President Bio & Kanja Sesay
By Sorie Fofana. A two-year Utility Grid Infrastructure and Electricity Supply Agreement between the Government of...
Commentry
Blackout Will Soon Be Over!
By Sorie Fofana. ...
Commentry
Diamonds & Stones
By George S. Khoryama. Experience is the best teacher, good or bad. The Sierra Leonean experience...
Commentry
The New Direction Should Not Mean Political Compensation
By Abdul Rahman Swarray. Lecturer USL 076-687-223 swarray@yahoo.com I have read with great pleasure all the...
Commentry
Dissolve All Boards!
By Sorie Fofana. It has always been the tradition in Sierra Leone that, whenever there is...
Commentry
What Is Happening At Sierratel?
A leaked internal memo from Sierratel shows that, the outgoing Board of Directors headed by Mrs....
Commentry
As Aggreko Contract Expires… The Urgent Need For Emergency Power Supply
By Sorie Fofana. In December last year, the Ernest Bai Koroma led administration entered into an...