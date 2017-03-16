THOSE WHO FORGET THE MISTAKES OF HISTORY…

By Hon. Paran Umar Tarawally………………………………

Few months ago, the Ever Green Peace Group, with the support of ten technical team members; five from Paopa and five from Alliance, initiated a peace deal that culminated into the signing of a five point resolution by every flagbearer aspirant of the Party.

This was indeed a solid political move that brought hope, absolute hope to the despondent and melancholic citizens of a downtrodden nation. Achieving the peace was monumental. We held protracted meetings; flagbearer aspirants were detained in Unity Hall for endless hours just to reach a resolution; we committed our time, energies and resources to make it happened; at the end, every SLPPian was hopeful that 2018 is going to be ours.

Amongst the many resolutions that formed the peace pack was the contention over 39 constituencies. At this point, I will like to refer you all to the joint peace communiqué signed by all flagbearer aspirants: which clearly stipulated that a committee of five, headed by Dr. Alie Kabba should work on modalities (where possible) to redo the 39 constituencies on the proviso that all court matters be withdrawn for internal Party settlement. Therefore, our general agreement and understanding prior to the February 14 NEC meeting was the withdrawal of this particular matter from court for onwards redoing.

For those of you who might not be aware, the problem of redoing or not redoing vegetated during the February 14 NEC meeting. It can be vividly recalled that Amb. Fode Dabor and one or two other Alliance leaders became very adamant that since the court has heard the matter, and we were only awaiting ruling, the issue of the 39 constituencies should be tied to the court ruling. This became the general understanding of all present (though reluctantly). Now that that court ruling is out, it surprises me to hear Amb. Fode Dabor in particular (I have the recording of the meeting sir), and some Alliance members going back on their earlier position (to wait for the court ruling), which they so vigorously stood by and ferociously defended, and now making the re-run of these 39 constituencies a precondition for peace in the SLPP. This amounts to the highest level of political insincerity ever displayed in the political history of our grand old party.

Even as KKY and few of his cohorts are contemplating the formation of a new political Party, may I here humbly appeal to your senses of reasoning to reconsider your action; after all SLPP is a big family in whose glory we are all incline to share. Remember! THOSE WHO FORGET THE MISTAKES OF HISTORY ARE BOUND TO REPEAT THEM.

In 2006, Charles Margai and some of us broke away and formed PMDC, today we are all suffering; Usu Boie joined the APC, what has become of him; Okere Adams is almost a forgotten figure: My brothers and sisters, why do you want to repeat history’s most memorable mistake?

Let me take this singular opportunity to call back my big brother Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella to put on his thinking cap and properly and wisely advice himself to do correctness. Come back home and compete; after all, it is the delegates that will decide. Thanks for listening to me.

I remain Hon. Paran Tarawally