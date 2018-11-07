Thousands Get SLPP Gov’t Scholarship

The SLPP government of President Julius Maada Bio yesterday awarded the Sierra Leone Government Grant-in-aid scholarship to thousands of students admitted this year to read Engineering, Agriculture, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics for the 2018/19 Academic Year.

The newly admitted beneficiary students into the University of Sierra Leone, Njala University, Ernest Bai Koroma University of Science and Technology, Milton Margai College of Education and Technology, Eastern Polytechnic and Freetown Teachers College will now be celebrating after the government windfall was announced yesterday.

One of the beneficiaries told the Global Times in Makeni last night, “President Bio has really demonstrated that Education is one of his key priorities…Such support to us (students) is very important especially for those of us who come from poor homes. God will bless President Bio”.