Timber Trial Continues

By Josephine Tarawaelie.



Between 1st February and 8th July 2017 in Aberdeen, Emmanuel J. Potter was alleged to have fraudulently converted Le 30,000,000(thirty million Leones) to his possession; money that was meant to purchase timber entrusted to him by Hassan Jalloh and Jimy Mi.

The accused was charged with ten counts of fraudulent conversion contrary to Section 32 of the Larceny Act of 1981. According to the particulars of offence, on 20th February 2018, the accused appeared before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 on Siaka Stevens Street to answer to charges of fraudulent conversion.

Testifying in court, the witness (PW1) said that on the date in question, he recalled entering into a timber business with the accused.

The witness furthered that, the accused told him that he had 1,000 logs of timber and he even showed evidence of the timber logs in his personal phone. Negotiations were made with the accused for the 1,000 logs of timber at Le60,000 per log. The witness paid 50% of the cost to the accused, which is Le 30 million.

Mr. Jalloh stated that after a few weeks they met at his office at the Queen Elizabeth II Quay, where the accused told him that he was ready to go to Kabala to collect the timber logs and therefore would want the balance Le 30 million which was promptly paid to him.

The witness further narrated that after giving the accused all of the money, he did not receive any timber from him nor did he get his money back.

The accused was represented by JM Jengo, who applied for bail for his client, but the Police Prosecutor objected on the grounds that the accused is a flight risk.

Magistrate Santigie Bangura remanded the accused at the Male Correctional Center and the matter was adjourned to the 26th February, 2018.