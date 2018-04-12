Connect with us

To Hell With Saboteurs… This Gov’t Is Here To Stay!

By Sorie Fofana.

Some frustrated people in the last regime are going all out to sabotage the people’s government, headed by His Excellency President Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio.

A sacked and disgraced former Minister in the last APC government, Sylvia Blyden, is leading a social media campaign to smear the new government in order to make it unpopular.

Having failed to gain traction or to give her foolish efforts momentum, she has now embarked on what, on the face of it, is a more grandiose plan but which she knows is a fruitless endeavour. She claims to have filed a petition with the Supreme Court to overturn the people’s mandate as demonstrated in the polls on 31st March, 2018.

Ms. Blyden is always in the limelight for one sordid act or another. As Minister of Social Welfare, she was accused by her deputy, Neneh Rugiatu Turay, of stealing Le6 Billion (Six Billion Leones) from the Ministry’s account. The accusation was not mere gossip; Ms. Turay referred the matter for investigation to the Anti-Corruption Commission. No one knows whether the ACC, which had become near useless, ever showed any interest in the matter.

This accusation coupled with other alleged malfeasances and insurbodination, however, led to the disgraceful sacking of Sylvia Blyden as Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs. How can such a discredited person now want to use the court to overturn a popular mandate of this government?

Sylvia Blyden is an attention seeker. She wants to use this case to make a comeback into the public glare after she was so disgracefully sacked by the former President, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma. Sylvia Blyden has never concealed her natural hatred for His Excellency President Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio.

In the run-up to the 2011 SLPP flag bearer election, she used her ragshit of a newspaper to demonize President Bio.

Even in the run-up to the 2018 run-off election, she tried as best as she could to disrupt the election, by making all sorts of unsubstantiated claim against NEC (National Electoral Commission).

Having failed to block the election of President Bio, Sylvia Blyden has now resorted to a frivolous court action in order to distract the newly elected President and his government.

Her vacuous rants can no longer be ignored. No Way!

We dare say: to hell with Sylvia Blyden and all those who are bent on undermining this government. This government is here to stay for five years and another five years after 2023.

Saboteurs can go and drown themselves in the Atlantic Ocean!

The point must be made that three or five Supreme Court Judges cannot overturn the mandate of the people as demonstrated on March 31st, 2018.

 

To hell with saboteurs!

