Total Imports Contaminated Petrol

One of the leading importers of petroleum products, Total, is reported to have been refused permission to offload a consignment of petrol it brought into the country since Friday, 10th November.

Global Times sources confirmed that, the two thousand metric tons of petrol is found to be heavily contaminated with high sulfur content and way off the specs of Sierra Leone.

Officials of Standard Bureau, where the test was conducted declined to comment. However, independent sources confirmed that the petrol did not meet the standard in all the three different tests that have been conducted since the arrival of the vessel last Friday at the Kissy Terminal.

A petroleum expert told the Global Times that a petrol product with high sulfur content shortens the life span of vehicles and urged the authorities to stop it from being sold in the open market.

Officials of Total contacted last evening declined to comment.