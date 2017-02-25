Total Launches Solar Products

The market leaders in the petroleum industry, Total SL yesterday launched the “Awango By Total Solar” products at the Lagoonda Entertainment Complex in Freetown.

Speaking during the official launch, the Minister of Energy, Ambassador Henry Macauley thanked Total and all stakeholders in the renewable energy sector for their effort in complimenting the vision of the government of President Koroma for increasing access to clean and affordable

energy in the country.

He said since studies show a direct relationship between availability of energy and development, the government of President Ernest Bai Koroma is committed to providing electricity everywhere to enhance development.



In her remarks before the launch of the “Awango By Total” products, the Vice President Total Africa, West Africa Region, Madam Ada Eze said, Total is proud to be part of President Koroma’s energy revolution which is to ensure access to energy by all Sierra Leoneans, a policy which she described as a brilliant step towards development.

She noted that as part of Total’s own commitment to increasing access to clean and affordable energy, the company has a stake in Sun Power, one of the largest manufacturers of solar energy in the world.

On her part, Total SL Managing Director, Rose Nkada said the launch of the Awango By Total products is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to the development of Sierra Leone.

She said the products are of high quality designed to meet the expectation of their customers in communities across the country.

The Awango By Total products are durable, light weight with rugged design, clean, safe, bright and cheap.