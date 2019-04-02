Tourism PS Appears In Court

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The Permanent Secretary in the the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Mr. Joseph Tecman Kanu yesterday appeared before Justice Bintu Alhadi to testify in a corruption allegation matter involving the former Deputy Minister of Works, Housing and Infrastructure, Madam Khadija Olaimatu Sesay.

Led in evidence by the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Prosecutor, Lawyer M. Sowe, the witness said he recognizes and knows the accused person, Madam Khadija O. Sesay as the second- in- command at the Ministry of Works, Housing and Infrastructure.

The second prosecution witness told the court that he recalled on a date between 2017 and 2018 when he assumed office at the Ministry of Works as Senior Permanent Secretary and General Administrator. Whilst working at the said Ministry in Freetown, Mr. Kanu said he was invited to the ACC where he was asked about the disappearance of a vehicle with Registration number ALK 889 assigned to the accused person.

Prior to his visit at the ACC, the witness said the accused person verbally informed him that the vehicle in question had been commandeered by unknown persons.

According to the witness, the accused person made the complaint after the declaration of a special Task Force set up by the new SLPP government requesting members of the public to give information to the office about location of all government vehicles. The objective of this information to the public was to help retrieve government vehicles assigned to Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

Based on government policy, the witness said he advised the accused to report the matter to the police, but since that time, Madam Sesay never contacted him (witness) to report the whereabouts of the vehicle.

During his service at the Ministry of Works, Mr. Kanu confirmed that he had never seen the accused person with the vehicle in question, but said to have been aware that the recent vehicle provided by the Ministry of Transport to the Ministry of Works was assigned to the accused which she licensed.

He said further that, as by the civil service code, all government Minister’s drivers must be staff employed by Ministries, but in the case of the accused person as Deputy Minister it never happened.

On cross examination, the accused person said on several occasions she requested for a driver but the ministry never provided her with one.

This witness said he was not aware, but confirmed that during the accused tenure there was short of staff at the Ministry Work Housing and Infrastructure.

The accused person who was serving as Deputy Minister in the previous government of the now opposition All People’s Congress (APC) was after the 2018 general election arrested and charged to court on a preliminary investigation of fraudulent conversion and later committed to the High Court for trial.

The matter was adjourned to the 8th April 2019.