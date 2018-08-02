Transnational Debunks Fake News

By Sylvester Samba.



The Management of Transnational (DSTV Sierra Leone) has described two newspaper publications of yesterday as fabricated and baseless. The newspapers alleged that documents in their possession clearly revealed that Transnational (SL) Limited connived with some staff at the National Revenue Authority (NRA) to evade the payment of tax worth six Billions of Leones. This, coupled with some other baseless allegations were made against a reputable direct to home satellite service provider (transnational DSTV) and the NRA.

“We want to express our utmost disappointment with regards such publication and appeal to our valued customers that Transnational (SL) ltd, the sole authorized agent for DSTV service in Sierra Leone has never evaded tax and is ready to justify it”, the company stated in a press release.

It continued, “We advise that The Times and Calabash newspapers practice professional journalism by cross checking with the National Revenue Authority before embarking on such baseless and fabricated publication; in what appears to be a deliberate ploy by these newspapers to intimidate and extort money from DSTV. We refuse to succumb to corruption and bad journalism. We have therefore instructed our legal team to take the necessary action.’