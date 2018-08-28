Transport Minister Signs BAGAIA Agreement

The Minister Of Transport and Aviation who is also Chairman Council of Ministers of the Banjul Accord Group (BAG), Kabineh Kallon last week formally signed the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Cape Verde and the Banjul Accord group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA) on the installation of the BAGAIA headquarters in Cape Verde.

In his statement during the signing ceremony in Prague, Minister Kallon said President Julius Maada Bio views aviation safety as key and integral to the country’s development strides.

He recalled that in 2009, Aviation Ministers in the Banjul Accord Group (BAG) signed an agreement for the establishment of the accident investigation agency BAGAIA the objective of which he said is to strengthen the accident investigation capabilities of BAG member states and to enable compliance with international requirements.

The Minister said the organization is expected to make significant contribution to aviation safety within the BAG sub-region as well as to contribute to the economies of member states and Africa as a whole.

He informed his audience that over the years BAGAIA has made some giant strides including but not limited to the establishment of a Commission in accordance with Section 8(1) of the BAGAIA agreement, the development of common guidance materials and investigator handbooks, manuals and checklists for administrative functioning of the commission.

The Transport Minister also maintained that a total of two hundred aviation safety investigators and CAA technical inspectors have been trained while the Commissioner has visited member states in order to review the ICAO audit findings and to assist states to develop appropriate corrective action plans.

Minister Kallon returned home over the weekend.