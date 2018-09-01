Transport Minister Signs MOU For 200 Buses

The Minister of Transport and Aviation, Kabineh Kallon has signed an agreement with a Chinese company, Golden Dragon for the supply of two hundred buses to Sierra Leone.

In his statement during what he referred to as ‘epoch making event’, the Minister said the new government in Freetown is grappling with the issues of social amenities for the citizens, adding that President Julius Maada Bio is determined to change that.

He told his audience that he was personally in China as a demonstration of the government’s relentless commitment with Golden Dragon through RDC to acquire the two hundred commuter buses to ease transportation problem in the country.

The Minister said his ministry, the Commission for Privatization, Road Transport Corporation and the Procurement office were all actively involved with negotiations leading to the signing of the agreement.

Minister Kallon said under the leadership of President Julius Maada Bio and with him as Minister of Transport, the transport sector will be revived wholesomely and with transparency.