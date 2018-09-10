Two Buried In Mecca

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara.

The Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children`s Affairs, Madam Baindu Bassama joined relatives and well – wishers at the Lungi International Airport to welcome home the last batch of Sierra Leonean Pilgrims from the Holy Land of Mecca yesterday, 9th September, 2018 after a successful performance of this year`s annual pilgrim in the holy land of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

What was to have made this year`s Hajj an epoch making event was marred by the death of two Sierra Leonean women who were part of the delegation performing the Hajj rituals in the Holy Land.

Their death, according to medical reports, was attributed to heart failure. They are, 63 year old Haja Adama Mannah Sesay from Mange Bureh, Port Loko District and 61 year old Haja Marie Koroma. They have already been buried in Mecca

In congratulating and welcoming the new Pilgrims, the Vice President urged them to continue to uphold the traditions and laws of Islam and pray for the country, Sierra Leone.

On her part, the Minister of Social Welfare, Madam Baindu Bassama, said that, this year`s Hajj was well organised and coordinated. She explained that a total of 828 Sierra Leoneans departed the shores of Freetown to participate in this year`s pilgrimage. She told her audience that prior to the departure of the 828 pilgrims, 12 Hajj Committee officials including 3 Medical Doctors and Nurses had earlier departed ahead to make advance arrangements for the incoming Pilgrims.

One of the Pilgrims, Justice Alhaji Momojah Stevens described this particular year`s Hajj as very successful, thereby praising the efforts of the committee for putting the necessary arrangements in place.