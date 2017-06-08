Two Jailed For Robbery

By Jane B. Mansaray……………………………….

High Court Judge, Justice Ernest Gooding in Freetown yesterday sentenced two accused persons, Saidu Dumbuya and Abu Bakarr Barrie to a jail term of thirteen years to be served at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre for an offence of robbery contrary to law.

The two convicts were first arraigned at the Ross Road Magistrate Court in Freetown in November 2015 on a Preliminary Investigation (PI) of one count charge of robbery contrary to Section 23 (2) of the Larceny Act 1916 as repealed and replaced by Section 2 of the Imperial Statutes ( Criminal Law) adoption (amendment) Act of No. 16 1971.

The accused persons were later committed to the High Court without bail for trial by Magistrate Mohamed Seray Wurie on the 23rd May 2016.

On their first appearance for hearing at the High Court before Justice Gooding in 2016, both convicts in their plea of mitigation pleaded not guilty to the indictment, but as the evidence continued to flow they changed their plea to guilty.

Three witnesses including the complainant Saidu Sulaiman Dumbuya, a commercial bike rider at Wellington and Detective Police Constable (DPC) 10840 Bangura A.B testified in the trial.

The first Prosecution witness who happens to be the complainant in the matter, Saidu Dumbuya in his evidence told the court that he recognized the accused persons and recalled in 2015.

He said on that date he was at the then Sierra Leone Produce Marketing Board (SLPMB) at Wellington in Freetown, at night when the accused persons as passengers took him for a destination at Old Wharf at a cost of four thousand Leones.

At Old Wharf, the witness said he dropped both accused at an unfinished building where the accused attacked and ransacked him and he became semi unconscious with a substance that was placed in his face.

He said physical cash, mobile phone and his motor bike were forcefully taken away from him.

Total sum of all items is Six Million Six Hundred Thousand Leones.

The witness said he later managed to reach at SLPMB and reported the matter to his colleague riders.

The accused were later arrested in possession of the motor bike and handed over to the Police.

In judgment, Justice Gooding said he would sentence the accused persons in accordance with the law as the maximum sentence of the indictment is fourteen years.