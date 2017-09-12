U.S. Government Suspends B1/B2 Visas To Sierra Leone Govt Officials

United States Mission Sierra Leone

Press Release Freetown September 12, 2017

U.S. Government Suspends B1/B2 Visas to Sierra Leone Ministry of Foreign Affairs Officials and Immigration Officials

On Thursday, September 13, the United States Embassy in Freetown, Sierra Leone will discontinue the issuance of B visas (temporary visitors for business or pleasure) to Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials and immigration officials.

Consular operations at the U.S. embassy or consulate will continue. These visa restrictions do not affect other consular services provided, including adjudication of applications from individuals not covered by the suspension.

The Department of State received notification under Section 243(d) of the Immigration and Nationality Act from the Department of Homeland Security for Eritrea, Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Cambodia.

According to that section of the law, when a country denies or unreasonably delays accepting one of its nationals, the Secretary of Homeland Security may notify the Secretary of State. The Secretary must then order consular officers in that country to discontinue issuance of any or all visas. The Secretary determines the categories of applicants subject to the visa restrictions. The Department of State may change the covered visa categories at any time. Visa suspensions may include any categories of visa applicants, as determined by the Department on a country-by-country basis.

The Secretary of State has ordered consular officers in Eritrea, Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Cambodia to implement visa restrictions effective September 13, 2017. The Secretary determined the categories of visa applicants subject to these restrictions on a country-by-country basis. For Sierra Leone, this restriction applies to the issuance of B visas (temporary visitors for business or pleasure) to Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials and immigration officials.

