UBA Launches New Product

By Jane B. Mansaray

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) on Monday 29th May 2017 at a ceremony held at the Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko Hotel Aberdeen in Freetown officially launched its new added valued banking product of Debit MasterCard.

In line with its strategic vision, UBA is introducing innovative payment solutions that meet the needs of people across Africa.

The Debit Mastercard is said to give cardholders full control of their funds and provides them with the ability to access funds directly from a savings or current account.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, UBA Sierra Leone Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ndubuisi Ejiofor said as a group, they are committed to driving financial inclusion and empowering businesses across Africa.

The partnership with Mastercard he said will enable them to deploy safe electronic solutions to the benefits of the entire country.

He said the introduction of the UBA Debit Mastercard into the market will enable customers to carry out their banking transactions in a safer, convenient and more reliable manner.

He disclosed that the UBA Bank currently has seven branches and forty-six thousand customers in the country, adding that customers can visit any UBA branch across the country to request for the card.

The debit card which also be used at any ATM locally at millions of ATM machines, is a quick go-to-market strategy in ensuring that more people are connected to the formal financial sector, giving them the power to pay for goods and services in-store or online wherever Mastercard is accepted.

Other speakers including the Head of Digital Banking at UBA Sierra Leone, David Musa made statements.