UBA Launches New Promo

By Sylvester Samba.



The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UBA Sierra Leone, Mr. Chinedu Obeta has disclosed that newly opened savings accounts with minimum of one million Leones (Le1,000,000) and an incremental of one million Leones (Le1,000,000) or more monthly will qualify an account holder for a draw to win a star prize of ten million Leones (Le10,000,00).

Launching a savings promotion titled: ‘Lion King Promotion 2017’, the CEO said that it was meant to promote the culture of savings in the country.

He further explained to journalists in a press conference held at the UBA head office at Charlotte Street in Freetown that his bank encourages people to imbibe the culture of savings right from childhood, and that they have various savings products that meet all categories and needs of both existing and potential customers. “The importance of savings is enormous…Savings assists one to raise seed capital for business, meet exigent cash need on a “rainy day”, boosts confidence and encourage people to take advantage of investment opportunities to create more wealth for themselves, hence boosting the economy of the country in the long run”, the UBA Chief noted.

Mr. Obeta maintained that UBA has various savings products that are tailored to meet various categories and needs of both existing and potential customers such as: Conventional Savings Account, U-Gold Savings account (a hybrid of conventional savings account). It has a cheque book that is used for assessment of cash within UBA branches), Freedom Savings account (for artisans), Employee Savings account and U-Care Savings account (for children below 18 years).

“It is important to also note that all our savings account earn interest of 7% per annum…This savings promo shall run from now to 31st January, 2018 and the grand draw will be held on 14th February, 2018… Existing Savings accounts that maintain a minimum of Le3,000,000 and incremental of Le1,000.000 or more monthly will qualify for the draw with Free MasterCard issuance…Withdrawals of more than three times in a month within the promotion period disqualifies the customer from the draw.”