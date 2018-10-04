UBA Launches Platinum Card

By Jane B. Mansaray.



As a way of giving quality digital banking service to its customers and the world, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) yesterday in Freetown launched and unveiled a new luxury product of platinum card in Sierra Leone.

In his statement, the Managing Director of UBA Bank Sierra Leone, Mr. Chinedu Obita said the bank has a resource base in many countries across African and Europe, and later came to Sierra Leone in 2008 with the aim of expanding and continuing to championing African financial economic growth.

He said the thirty five (35) thousand platinum cards that are in circulation is a good product tailored with various opportunity customers can be proud to carry, as it entails best respect and regards across the world with excellent service for less cost.

Mr. Obita assured Sierra Leoneans that with UBA more existing unique digital innovation products would be introduced and put in constant service.

Giving an overview of the product, Mr. David Musa of UBA said the platinum card is a debit card that works in any Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

The platinum card according to Mr. Musa is to welcome the world to a real privilege of easy digital system with special protection and at the same time raising the level of customers to a higher level.

The cost of the platinum card is one hundred and eighty thousand Leones, and will be accessed within seven working days. Qualified holders of the platinum card must have money of at least two thousand five hundred dollars in their accounts and it has a life span of three years.

Woman Jailed For Wounding

By Fatima Gbla

A lady in her adult age, Fatu Conteh was on Tuesday 2nd October 2018 remanded at the Special Court Female Correctional Center in Freetown for allegedly wounding her three-year-old step brother of the same address at Goderich Village.

The defendant was arraigned before Magistrate Mark Gabber of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.8 on a private sermon made by her step mother, Mrs. Kadie Saccoh Conteh.

Giving evidence on behalf of the three-year-old boy, the witness who doubles as the biological mother of the victim said she recalled on the 24th May 2018, when her house maid, Theresa Kargbo gave her information relating to the matter in court.

The witness said she immediately left Lumley for her Goderich residence where she met the victim bleeding from his chin. She said she tried to enquire from the defendant with no avail.

The victim was taken to the Lumley Police Station but was referred to the Emergency Hospital for treatment.

At the Emergency Hospital, the witness told the court that her son was treated and discharged.

She added that, she went again to the police station with the victim where they were issued with a police medical form for further treatment. Photos of the victim’s wound were taken by the witness who later made a statement to the Police.

The mother and her step daughter appeared before Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of Court No.2 in Freetown on a counter report matter.

Lawyer E.T. Koroma is defending Fatu Conteh whilst Lawyer J.M. Jengo is representing the Plaintiff, Mrs. Kadie Saccoh Conteh.

The matter was continued to 4th October, 2018 for further hearing.