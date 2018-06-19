UBA Manager Testifies In Court

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The Customer Service Manager at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) head office on Charlotte Street in Freetown, Mr. Ikechukwu Nwachukwu, a Nigeria national yesterday appeared before Principal Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Court No. 1 to testify in a four hundred and twelve million seven hundred and thirty five thousand five hundred Leones (Le412,735,500,00) criminal matter involving an accused person, Alimamy Dumbuya, Clerk and Cashier employed at the said bank.

The first prosecution witness, Mr. Nwachukwu told the court that he knows the accused as a colleague working in different capacities in the bank.

The witness said he recalled on a date between the 21st September and 13th November 2017 when a customer, Sierra Leone Bottling Company (SLBC) brought in a complain of missing funds that have not been credited into the SLBC account at the UBA.

The SLBC after an internal investigation copied the bank their findings which the bank used to do their own internal investigation.

During the bank’s investigation, two staff members, Alimamy Dumbuya and Musa Thomas were found as suspects and on questioning they both confirmed and admitted to the (SLBC) findings to be true and correct, but appealed and agreed to refund all the monies to SLBC account.

The matter was reported at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarter where he Nwachukwu made a statement.

One of the suspects, Musa Thomas complied by refunding part of the stolen money whilst Alimamy Dumbuya failed to adhere and he was charged on a preliminary investigation of twenty seven counts ranging from embezzlement, conspiracy to defraud, larceny, forgery, altering forged document to receiving stolen goods contrary to law.

The particulars of offence state that the accused Alimamy Dumbuya in September 2017 being a clerk employed as a cashier by the bank stole monies being received from a customer Ishwarie and Sons for deposit into the (SLBC) account no. 540410030000056, and also conspired with Musa Thomas together with other persons unknown to defraud the above sum by creating two separate accounts, one in the name of Bai Sesay and the other in the name of Ibrahim Sesay where monies received from SLBC for deposit into their account were fraudulently posted thereby defrauding the bank and customers.

The accused is also alleged to have in October 2017 at the bank branch office, Adelaide Street in Freetown with intent to defraud forged certain documents to wit (UBA) withdrawal slip with serial number 17252 dated 30th October 2017 for the sum of eight million Leones purported to have been written and signed by Bai Sesay knowing to be forged.

On the count of receiving, Musa Thomas on the same date at the bank branch office did receive the sum of twenty million Leones from Alimamy Dumbuya property of UBA Sierra Leone, knowing to have been stolen.

Woman Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Theresa Marie Bangura is prosecuting the matter. The accused is on bail and the matter was adjourned to 25th June 2018.

Accused Remanded For Wounding

By Fatmata Gbla

Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 yesterday remanded Mohamed Issa Turay at the Male Correctional Center for allegedly wounding with intent contrary to law.

The accused, Mohamed Issa Turay was arraigned on three counts of wounding with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The particulars of offense state that the accused, Mohamed Issa Turay on 7th June 2018, at Sackville Street in Freetown wounded Kadija Jariatu Bangura with intent to do her grievous bodily harm. And on the same date and place maliciously wounded the complainant and also assaulted the complainant in a manner thereby occasioning actual bodily harm.

The complainant appeared in court but she was unable to testify because of her present situation so therefore Magistrate Santigie Bangura adjourned the matter to 25th June 2018 for the complainant to have a proper medical treatment.

Murder Suspect Remanded

By Josephine k. Tarawaelie

Magistrate Kekura Sahr of Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 yesterday incarcerated an accused person, Ola Babatunde commonly known as Mayor at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Center for the alleged murder of one Jimmy Bangura contrary to law.

The particulars of offence state that the accused person on Thursday 3rd March 2018 at 0900 hrs around Peninsular Road Goderich Freetown allegedly murdered the deceased.

In his first appearance before the Magistrate, the accused was not granted bail and has been remanded.

Lawyer Mohamed Bayraytay is the defendant counsel and ASP Eric Deen is the prosecuting counsel. The matter has been adjourned to today for further hearing.