UK Citizen Duped

By Jane B. Mansaray.

A British citizen working for the Department for International Development (DFID) formally based in Nigeria, Madam Sonia Michele Warner has reportedly been duped by a Sierra Leonean citizen, Mr. David John Conford of No.1 Dizen Town, Lakka over ninety thousand Pounds Sterling for an alleged meant for the construction of a house at Lakka in Freetown.

The forty seven-year-old David John Conford was yesterday brought before Magistrate Santigie Bangura on a preliminary investigation of forty seven related counts of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

The particulars of offence state that the accused person on diverse date in 2012 at Raju Electricals Bureau, Siaka Stevens Street in Freetown obtained various amount both foreign and local currencies from the complainant Madam Sonia Michele Warner by falsely pretending that he accused will incur the monies to build a house at Lakka to be jointly owned by the two knowing same to be false.

The accused who pleaded not guilty to the alleged offences was represented by team of lawyers headed by Lawyer M.S. Bangura who on behalf of the accused person applied for bail pursuant to section 79 sub-section 3 of the Criminal Procedure Act 1965.

Lawyer Bangura said the business transaction between the two is a genuine one as both accused and complainant were in love relationship, he went on challenging the prosecutor to prove their case if there is any against the accused person and also urged them go over the charges and bring their witnesses including the complainant on the next adjourned date.

The bail application was objected by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Eric Deen associated by Lawyer A. Koroma on the grounds of the seriousness of the offense and the quantum involve.

Magistrate Bangura however granted eight hundred Million Leones bail to the accused person and two sureties, to be owners of an establish business enterprises.

The matter was adjourned to the 13th August 2018 for the absent complainant to open her case.