UK Resident Grabs Le600M Bail

By Jane B. Mansaray…………………………..

A UK resident, Madam Mary Boston of 30 Tyers Gate Estate, Bermondsey Street in London SE1 3JG and currently of Samuel Lane Kissy in Freetown made her first appearance in court yesterday and was admitted to bail in the sum of six hundred Million Leones by Magistrate Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara of Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 for an offense of fraudulent conversion contrary to law.

It will be recalled that the accused in 2014 allegedly fraudulently converted seven hundred and eighty one (781) jerry cans of palm oil valued at fourteen Million two hundred and forty two thousand Leones (Le414, 242), entrusted to her by one Mohamed Kamara (complainant) for business in the UK.

In his testimony in court, the first prosecution witness who happens to be the complainant in the matter told the court that he came in contact with the accused through one Abdul Rahman, the fiancé to the accused person.

He said he recalled in December 2014 at the Queen Elizabeth on arrangement for the shipment of palm oil when Abdul Rahman introduced him to the accused.

At the Queen Elizabeth Quay, the witness said the accused after a phone call met them at the Quay where they discussed business agreement and concluded to sell each jerry can of palm oil at £60.

According to the witness the accused left for London and he later sent two thousand and ninety jerry cans of palm oil and paid thirty seven Million seven hundred and fifty thousand Leones for their shipment through Mediterranean Shipping Company, S.A. Geneva.

The witness continued that after sending the items, the accused called him on his cell phone and confirmed receipt of the goods.

In 2015, the witness said the accused called him again and asked his consent to sell a jerry can of palm oil at £17 as according to her the price of palm oil had dropped drastically.

Based on the information, the witness said he instructed the accused to hand over the palm oil to one Solomon. Only one thousand jerry cans of palm oil was said to have been handed over to Solomon and the one thousand and ninety have since then not been accounted for by the accused person.

The matter was reported at the Lungi International Airport Police Post and was later transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters in Freetown for further investigation.

The accused was later charged to court.

Lawyer F.B. Kaifala and others are representing the accused whilst Lawyer H.R. Ahmed is associating with the police prosecutor.

The accused was granted bail in the said sum and a surety in like sum and to provide a title deed or bank statement.

The matter was adjourned to the 28th February 2017 for further cross examination by lead defense counsel, Lawyer F.B.Kaifala.