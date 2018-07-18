Unauthorized Demonstration… Police Arrest Civil Society Boss

A civil society activist, Edmond Abu, was yesterday arrested by the Sierra Leone Police for allegedly staging an “unauthorized” demonstration. Police sources confirmed that Mr. Abu did apply for Police clearance to stage a peaceful demonstration but he was never given the go ahead to proceed with it.

Mr. Abu’s planned peaceful demonstration against an increase in the pump price of petroleum products was aborted by the Police yesterday.

A Police spokesman, Superintendent Brima Kamara confirmed that Mr. Abu was being interrogated at the Central Police Station for staging an unauthorized demonstration.

The Director of Operations at Police Headquarters was due to meet with Mr. Abu yesterday to agree on the way forward. Details of that meeting were not disclosed as we went to press last night.

A civil society activist, A.M. Fatorma of CHRDI said last night “The Sierra Leone Government is engaged on a deliberate and abusive strategy to limit and silence dissent”. He called for the immediate release of Mr. Edmond Abu (Jnr).

Meanwhile, Mr. Abu was reportedly released last evening.