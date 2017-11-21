Under The New Direction… Maada Bio Promises Free University Education

The SLPP 2018 Presidential candidate, Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio has been fleshing out details contained in the party’s nanifesto ahead of the March 7, 2018 Presidential, legislative and local council elections.

Addressing development partners, NGOs, Civil Society Organizations and newsmen at the Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko Hotel at Aberdeen in Freetown last Saturday, Brig (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio said that, under the New Direction, “The SLPP government will abandon the 6-3-4-4 and revert to the 6-3-3-4 system of education with focus on improving learning and teaching and providing for those who cannot pursue University education”.

Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio promised that, when he becomes President in March next year, he will increase budgetary allocation to the education sector.

He also promised to raise the moral and productivity of teachers and lecturers by reviewing and implementing the laws and policies for teacher recruitment, promotions, postings and transfers.

Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio said that his government will implement policies and programmes “geared towards increasing access of Sierra Leoneans to education by promoting Early Childhood Education and Care.

He also promised “Free quality education from pre-school to senior secondary school and free university education for students pursuing Science and Technology courses as well as medical disciplines”.

Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio promised to (1) provide sponsorship to students to access higher education through the effective management of the Government of Sierra Leone Grants-in-Aid policy and introduce Students Loan Scheme.

The SLPP Presidential candidate also promised to “commence a national literacy programme that would provide functional education to adults who cannot read or write”.