US $ 1 Billion Missing From 2015 To 2018.

By Umaru Fofana

Sierra Leone’s Finance Minister says the special technical audit carried out on four sectors for 2015 to 2018 in fact reveals that more than $ 1 Billion couldn’t be accounted for. Ministry officials said they’d inadvertently omitted some of the monies allegedly pilfered in the roads sector. Tanzanian, Kenyan, Ghanaian and Sierra Leonean auditors looked at the telecoms, roads, energy and social security sectors. Monies must be paid back against 30 June this year.