US$ 2, 500 Fraudster To High Court

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Mohamed Barrie, a driver by profession and a resident of Pipe Line, Juba Hill Lumley in Freetown was yesterday committed to the High Court for trial by the presiding Magistrate, Santigie Bangura of Siaka Stevens Street Court No.1 in Freetown.

It will be recalled on the 16th October 2018 in Freetown, the accused person was arrested based on an allegation report of fraudulent conversion made against him at the Lumley Police Station by the complainant, Madam Theresa Bangura.

Mohamed Barrie was after Police investigation charged to court on a preliminary investigation of fraudulent conversion contrary to the Larceny Act of 1916.

According to the police charge sheet, the accused person in 2018 at Hastings in Freetown fraudulently convened to his own use and benefit the sum of two thousand five hundred United States dollars entrusted to him by Au Kam Hung for the purpose of delivery to Theresa Bangura.

Throughout ten hearings of the matter, four witnesses including factual and formal have testified at the Magistrate court in Freetown.

In light of the piece of evidence adduced by the prosecution, Magistrate Bangura said there is sufficient evidence established by the prosecution to be answered by the accused on trial.

Magistrate Bangura therefore committed the accused person without bail and has been remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre awaiting trial at the High court.

Former FTC Principal’s Murder Trial

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie

Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 yesterday remanded the former Principal of the Freetown Teachers College, Dr. Sahr Fillie at the Pademba Road Correctional Centre for murder, contrary to law. The accused person, Dr. Sahr Fillie was charged with three counts as follows;

Count 1 (one) – statement of offence – murder contrary to law. According to the particulars, the accused person, Dr. Sahr Fillie on Sunday 28th October, 2018 at Furniture Junction, Allen Town murdered Khadijatu Fillie, his wife.

Count 2 (two) – statement of offence – causing death by dangerous driving , contrary to Section 99(1) of the Road Traffic Act No. 5 of 2007. The particulars of offence state that on the 28th October, 2018 at Furniture Junction, Allen Town in Freetown, the accused drove a motor vehicle without reasonable consideration and dangerously on the road thereby causing the death of Khadijatu Fillie.

Count 3 (three) – careless and inconsistent driving, contrary to Section 101 of the Road Traffic Act No.5 of 2007.

The particulars of offence state that the accused person, Dr. Sahr Fillie on Sunday 28th October, 2018 at Furniture Junction, Allen Town, without reasonable consideration of persons using the road, drove a vehicle in an inconsistent manner.

According to P.W.2, Hawanatu Bangura, she recalled on the above date when she was at Furniture Junction with her vehicle parked on the street, the accused person`s vehicle was parked behind her when suddenly she heard a loud sound and on alighting, she immediately saw the deceased lying infront of her vehicle bleeding profusely.

According to the witness, she said at that moment, she was the only one at the scene of crime who immediately cried for help. Two men came to her aid; one was a bike rider who helped her to convey the deceased to the Emergency Hospital for medical treatment.

The witness also disclosed that the accused person later came to the scene of crime and asked, “where is the woman who had the accident here a moment ago?” the witness replied that the deceased had been taken to the Emergency Hospital.

The witness said the accused person later went to the Emergency Hospital together with the bike rider who had helped the deceased to the hospital. Afterwards, the accused came to the scene of crime where he was arrested by some Police officers and whisked to the Calaba Town Police Station. The witness furthered that she later found out that the deceased had died at the hospital.

The matter has been adjourned to the 28th January, 2019 for further hearing.