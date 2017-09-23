US Ambassador- Designate Briefs Journalists

By Sylvester Samba.



The Ambassador- Designate of the United States of America to Sierra Leone, Maria Brewer has lamented that the country has endured remarkable challenges, from the devastating decade-long civil war, to the Ebola epidemic, and most recently the mudslide. She noted that “you face each challenge with resilience, strength and a positive spirit”.

The Ambassador- Designate also said she look forward to engaging with the government and civil society of Sierra Leone, both in Freetown and in the provinces, adding that her goal will be to enhance their partnership focusing on economic development, rule of law, democracy, and health. She further explained that such partnerships are vital as they work towards their shared goals and enrich their already strong and enduring friendship.

“Sierra Leone has an important presidential election in March 2018… I will engage with candidates and other stakeholders to advocate for another free and fair election with a peaceful transfer of power…Our policy towards countries in Africa will continue to be guided by four principles: advancing Peace and Security; countering the Scourge of Terrorism; increasing Economic Growth and Investment;

Promoting Democracy and Good Governance”, the new Ambassador Designate Maria Brewer maintained.

She also said their Embassy in Sierra Leone has been and will continue to work with the Government of Sierra Leone in all of these areas of strategic partnership, stressing that together, they look forward to building and reinforcing the institutions that will help Sierra Leone reach its full potential as a vibrant, peaceful, healthy, and democratic nation and a strong partner of the United States.

The Ambassador Designate said Sierra Leone has shown remarkable progress in maintaining peace, strengthening democracy, and working toward an environment suitable for economic growth. “I began my Foreign Service career in Lagos, and served my second tour in Freetown, Sierra Leone from 1999 through 2001. My career has taken me around the world from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, and of course to Washington DC. Now I am so happy to return to Sierra Leone –a country that has a special place in my heart, I look forward to building on my experience and knowledge of Sierra Leone West Africa to successfully advance our common goals”.