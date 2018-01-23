US Ambassador Robbed

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.



Magistrate Hannah Bunnie of Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 yesterday remanded two accused persons at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Center, Adikalie Kargbo and Santigie Sankoh for burglary related offences.

According to the particulars of offence, on Thursday 7th December, 2017 at Parliament Building, Tower Hill in Freetown the two accused persons allegedly stole one IPhone 6 valued at eight hundred and fifty United States Dollars (850 USD).

The said amount is equivalent to six million three hundred and seventy five thousand Leones (Le6, 375,000), property of Maria Brewer, the United States of America’s Ambassador to Sierra Leone.

The accused persons were remanded and the matter was adjourned to the 31st January 2018 for further hearing.