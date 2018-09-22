US Deputy Ambassador Subpoenaed

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The US Deputy Head of Mission, Madam Tomeka Lovetta Burl has been ordered to appear before Principal Magistrate, Santigie Bangura of Freetown Court No.1 to testify in a Twenty four Million eight hundred and forty thousand Leones criminal matter involving her former cook, Dora Oldfield.

The 43-year-old American citizen, Madam Tomeka Lovetta Burl’s subpoena was granted by the court on an application made by the prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Eric Deen.

It would be recalled that since the inception of the matter in June 2018, the complainant, Madam Tomeka Lovetta Burl has never appeared in court to prove the allegation against the accused person, despite several mobile phone calls and a subpoena.

The accused person, Madam Dora Oldfield was arrested on the 14th February 2018 by Detective Sergeant 9462 Belliah on a report of larceny in a dwelling house made against her by her former boss, Madam Burl.

According to the charge sheet, the accused on the 16th June 2018 at Ben Town, Eacon Drive Hilltop, Hill Station in the Mountain Rural District allegedly entered the dwelling house of the complainant and stole therein several items including assorted medical and food stuff valued at almost twenty five million Leones.

In his application, counsel for the accused person, Lawyer J.J. Campbell asked the court to discharge the matter on the grounds of negligence by the complainant.

This is the ninth adjournment date in the matter without any progress or the factual witness Madam Burl being brought to testify in the matter.

Magistrate Bangura however encouraged counsel to be patient on one more adjourned date and if the prosecution fails to produce the factual witness, he would consider defense counsel’s application.

The matter was adjourned to the 2nd October, 2018.