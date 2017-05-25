“US Does Not Fund NEC” – Ambassador Hoover Says

The outgoing United States Ambassador to Sierra Leone, John Hoover informed newsmen in Freetown yesterday that, the US Government does not provide direct funding for the conduct of elections. “What we do is that, we provide indirect support to ensure that free, credible and peaceful elections are held”, Ambassador John Hoover said.

The outgoing US Ambassador said that, he was optimistic that Presidential, Legislative and Local Council elections will be held as scheduled on 7th March, 2018.

Ambassador Hoover who is expected to depart Sierra Leone in July this year after almost three years said, “I wish the people of Sierra Leone a very successful Presidential and Parliamentary election in March next year”.

The US Ambassador disclosed that, he arrived in the country at a time when the Ebola Virus Disease was ravaging the country. “With our support and the support of other countries and institutions, the Ebola Virus Disease was defeated in Sierra Leone”, Ambassador Hoover said.

The outgoing US Ambassador said that, he has enjoyed working with President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, members of his Cabinet and several other people and institutions in Sierra Leone.

At a Press Roundtable in Freetown yesterday, Ambassador Hoover said, “Let me start by saying it’s been an incredible honor for me to represent Presidents Trump and Obama, the US Government, and the American people here in Sierra Leone over the past two years and eight months. And it’s been both an honor and pleasure to get to know and to work with so many Sierra Leoneans, including President Koroma and leaders of government, members of religious communities, academia, the media, civil society, and the private sector, and last but not least, ordinary citizens. I may be leaving Sierra Leone soon, but as long as I live, I will never forget the warmth, the dignity, the harmony, and the resilience of Sierra Leone and her people”.

The US, he said, will continue to support civic education and encourage voter participation.