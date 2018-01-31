US Embassy Press Release

Connect with us

 U.S. Embassy in Sierra Leone Concerned about Recent Reports of Violence and Loss of Life

The U.S. Embassy is concerned about recent reports of violence and loss of life.  We extend deepest condolences to the victims and their families.  We appeal to all Sierra Leoneans to remain peaceful and respect the democratic process.  While this is a time to engage in political activity, exchanges should be civil, and take place in an atmosphere of tolerance and respect.  Anyone who would infringe on peaceful expression of political views at the risk of public safety should be held to account.   We applaud the political parties that have committed to peaceful campaigns by signing on to the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) Code of Conduct.  The U.S. Embassy urges all parties and candidates to reiterate to their constituents their commitment to a non-violent, law abiding and peaceful democratic process.  ###

