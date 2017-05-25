Connect with us

US Gov’t Spent US$300m To Fight Ebola

The United States provided approximately US$300 million to support the Ebola emergency response in Sierra Leone in 2014-2015, and is now investing an additional US$300 million in the country’s post-Ebola recovery and long-term development.

With active programs by US, CDC, USAID, the Millennium Challenge Corporation, the Department of Defense, and many other partners, US Government activities align with President Koroma’s Recovery Priorities and are closely coordinated with UN agencies and other international partners.

