US$31,000 Fraudster Arrested

By Jane B. Mansaray.



An alleged fraudster, Alfred Koroma of #34 Musa Lane, Goderich in Freetown has been exposed in his track after defrauding a total sum of Thirty-One Thousand United States Dollars; equivalent to Two Hundred and Fifty-Four Million, Two Hundred Thousand Leones from a businessman, Mohamed Sallieu Jalloh.

Giving evidence before Principal Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of Court No.1 in Freetown, the second prosecution witness, Mr. Raymond During said he recognizes and knows Mr. Alfred Koroma the accused person as a friend and Mr. Mohamed Sallieu Jalloh the complainant as a business partner.

The witness told the court that he recalls in December 2017, while at his 43 Dundas Street office in Freetown, the accused came and asked for a financial assistance of Fifteen Thousand United States Dollar to pay for transfer charges from Malaysia to Sierra Leone.

Mr. During said he directed the accused person`s request to Mr. Mohamed Sallieu Jalloh who agreed to lend the said sum of money to the accused person with an agreed interest of Five Thousand United States Dollars.

The accused was asked by Mr. Jalloh to come and collect the money at Dundas Street office. On that fateful day, Mr. Jalloh sent his Accountant Abubakarr to one Mr. Babel on Free Street to collect the said sum which was handed over to the accused person.

After receiving the money, the accused promised to refund the above sum, together with the interest within three days. After failing to show up on the agreed day, the witness said he had cause to call the accused on his cell phone.

Upon reaching the accused person`s cell phone, he (accused) informed him of a pending problem of under estimation of the charges for which he has been requested by the authorities to pay further charges.

Mr. Alfred Koroma came again to the office and pleaded with Mr. Jalloh and Mr. During to lend him another Sixteen Thousand United States Dollars to complete the Malaysian charges.

The request was then granted with a receipt which they both agreed to sign on. Mr. During continued that as he was preparing the receipt and the accused person pretended to have a phone call for which he moved outside and never showed up again to sign the receipt.

He searched for the accused person within the office premises, but was no where to be seen. He later called his mobile phone line, but was told that he (accused) had an emergency meeting.

After meeting with the accused person for the third time, the witness said the accused person showed him stamped dollars for which he (witness) grew suspicious and angry with the accused person`s criminality.

Mr. During added that he gave the accused person five days ultimatum to pay or else he would take action against him. Since then several efforts to reach the accused person proved futile, not until after nine months when he was arrested on police bench warrant.

The accused person was arrested by Detective Police Inspector, B.A. Munu based on a report made against him by Mr. Mohamed Sallieu Jalloh.

Mr. Alfred Koroma was, after investigation charged to court on a preliminary charge of obtaining money by false pretences, contrary to law.

According to police charge sheet, the accused person in December 2017 in Freetown with intent to defraud obtained from complainant, Mr. Mohamed Sallieu Jalloh the above sum by falsely pretending that he (accused) had huge amount of money in Malaysia that he (accused) wanted to transfer to Sierra Leone, knowing same to be false.

The accused person`s bail continues and the matter has been adjourned to the 2nd April, 2019 for further hearing.