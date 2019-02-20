Vehicle Theft Goes To Court

By: Fatima Gbla.

A staff at the Ministry of Finance, Melrose Cole yesterday testified before Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of the Siaka Stevens Street Magistrate Court No.1 in an alleged Larceny matter contrary to law.

Giving her testimony, the witness said she recognized the accused person, the 1st accused as her driver and recalled a date between 27th December, 2018 to 27th January, 2019.

During that period, the witness said she attended a wedding ceremony of which the accused drove her to the event. She left the accused person to park the car, whilst she went in for the ceremony. After the ceremony, she said she looked for the accused person to change her clothes, but couldn’t find him. She then decided to call on the accused cell phone of which he responded to be closer to the vehicle. After waiting for some time, she still could not see her vehicle.

The witness said she called her husband and informed him about how the accused disappeared with her vehicle without her consent. She also told the Court that they had spent the better part of the night at the party up till 11:00 pm at night. Having gone far in the night without seeing her vehicle, she and her friends devised alternative means to go home, using some other means of transportation.

Afterwards, the witness said she had a call from the Lumley Police Station, informing her that an arrest has been made by the Police of a car with the accused person. She was further told that the matter had been transferred to the CID Headquarters in Freetown.

She lamented that her Gray Vehicle, a Rav. 4 Model was presently in Police custody with the registration plate changed from the original AIF 420 to ABS 535. She then went to the station and made a statement.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person, Abu Bakarr Kamara on the 27th December, 2018 to 7th January, 2019 at Lakka Village in Freetown, stole one Toyota Rav4 Jeep valued at Twenty Five Million Five Hundred Thousand Leones (Le.25,500,000.00), Motor Jeep Battery valued (Le.800,000) , all being property of Melrose Cole. The Court was also told that on the 7th January, 2019 at Mile 18, one Sulaiman Lahai Movei received a stolen property to wit. a Rav4 Jeep of Melrose Cole worth (Le 25,500,000.00).

The accused person was charged with four counts of larceny, malicious damage, and receiving stolen goods, contrary to law.

The matter was adjourned to 22 February 2019.