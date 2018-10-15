VeJU Endorses George Khoryama

The Chairman of VeJU (Veteran Journalists Union), Christo Johnson has told the Global Times that members of his union fully endorse the appointment of veteran Journalist, George Khoryama as Chairman of IMC.

Mr. Johnson noted that the appointment of Mr. Khoryama was well placed and promised that his union will strive to work with him and his Board of Commissioners.

As a former IMC Commissioner, Mr. Johnson called on the membership of SLAJ to support the new IMC Board of Commissioners.

Mr. Johnson is now a media and political commentator. He recently served as a member of the Income Tax Appellate Board. He is a veteran journalist of long standing repute.