Victim Of Sexual Penetration Appears In Court

By Josephine Tarawaelie.



A 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually abused on the 27th December, 2016 by one Joseph Lawal, was cross examined by the accused Lawyer at the Magistrate Court No. 7 before Magistrate Abdulai Sheriff on Tuesday 21st November, 2017. The victim (name withheld) was on her way to visit her uncle at around 11am when the accused called her and took her to his house and closed his door and undressed himself and the victim.

The accused allegedly forced his finger into the private part of the witness and blood started oozing out.

The victim’s mother took her to the police station and she was advised to take her to the hospital.

The accused was remanded and the matter was adjourned to the 23rd November,, 2017 for further hearing.