Victorus Beauty Donates To Landslide Victims

By Jane B. Mansaray.

A Sierra Leonean Cosmetics and Fashion Beauty Centre named Victorious Beauty Centre in Sierra Leone and in Europe owned by one Mr. Victor John, yesterday donated assorted food items worth Millions of Leones to survivors of the 14th August 2017 landslide and flood disaster at Regent and other parts of Freetown that killed about five hundred Sierra Leoneans.

The donated food items including one hundred bags of (25) kilo grams of rice, one hundred (5) liters of one gallon palm oil and one hundred dozens of fresh frozen eggs were on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of the above named cosmetics enterprises officially presented to the Regent and Charlotte Village communities by Madam Mabel Musukuda Stevens John, mother of CEO Victor John.

In her handing over statement, Madam Stevens John said the donation was a goodwill gesture that came from her forth son, Mr. Victor John and as a show of love and solidarity in sharing the pains and sorrows of the survivors.

Madam Stevens John encouraged survivors to be courageous and take heart for the disasters that met them on that fateful Monday morning of 14th August, 2017.

She assured the community people and survivors of more support from her son Mr. Victor John (CEO) through Victorus Beauty Lashes London Enterprises.

Receiving the food items on behalf of survivors at Regent, the Head Woman, Elenorah Jokomie Metzger thanked the James family sponsor for such a laudable and humanitarian gesture.

She said this is the kind of donation the community is looking forward to, and asked God Almighty to take total control and never to repeat such a disaster in Sierra Leone.

She encouraged Victorious to continue their humanitarian support to the survivors particularly the children.

The head woman at Charlotte Village, Madam Catherine Harding expressed thanks and appreciation to Victorus Fashion Beauty for considering the village with such a donation.

She noted that the donation from the Victorus Beauty Centre demonstrates that indeed the sponsor, Mr. Victor John is a true son and indigene of Charlotte Village.

Madam Harding encouraged Victorious Centre not to relent but to continue its goodwill for Sierra Leoneans and Charlotte Village in particular.