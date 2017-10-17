VOH Radio Marketer Robbed

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The Marketing Officer of Voice of the Handicap (96.2FM), forty four-year-old, Fengai Ngombu of No.12 Syke Street was yesterday supposed to appear before Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of Freetown Court No.2 to testify in a criminal matter involving an accused, Alimamy Koroma.

The accused person who was arrested by Police Detective 13155 Salim Kargbo attached to the Youyi Building Police Post made his first appearance in court on two counts of conspiracy and larceny contrary to Law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused on the 11th October 2017 at Zonta Bye Pass Road, Youyi Building Brookfields in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit larceny.

The offence of larceny states that, the accused on the said date at the above address in Freetown did steal from Fengai Ngombu (complainant) mobile phones valued to the value of three Million five hundred thousand Leones, property of Mr. N’gombu.

The accused that was not represented by counsel was denied bail and remanded at the Male Correctional Centre awaiting hearing.

Police Sergeant 785 Kamara.A, is prosecuting the matter in Court.

The matter continues on the 23rd October, 2017.