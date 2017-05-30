Voter Apathy Is Killing APC

Three registered political parties contested the Local Council bye-election in Ward 091, Makeni City Council on Saturday 27th May, 2017.

The vacancy occurred as a result of the death of Councilor Amara Jamal Conteh of Ward 091in the Bombali district.

Three political parties contested the Ward 091 bye-election as follows: All Peoples Congress (APC), the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) and the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP).

The voter turnout was 2,242 out of a voter register of 16,309 giving a percentage turnout of 13.7%

The Chief Electoral Commissioner, Mohamed N’fa Alie Conteh declared the APC candidate, Jenneh Ahmed S. as the duly elected Councilor for Ward 091 having polled the highest number of valid votes.

A senior ruling APC party official in the Northern Region told the Global Times yesterday that, the voter turnout in Ward 091 was bad for the party. “If this trend continues in the March 7, 2018 Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Council elections, we are finished”, he said.

He told the Global Times in Makeni yesterday that, a good number of their traditional voters in the Northern Region “are very angry and disappointed” at the way things are going on in the country. “They have told us that they prefer to stay away from the ballot box than vote against the APC party”, the official said. “My fear is that, if they refuse to come out on elections day on 7th March, 2018 the SLPP will win the elections with a convincing margin”, the APC official predicted.

He informed the Global Times that, the party is on the verge of an implosion especially when there is strong indication that, the Leader and Chairman of the Party, His Excellency President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma is determined to impose “a handpicked successor on the party”. This, he said, will destroy the chances of the APC party in the March 7, 2018 elections.

Marie Oya Sesay, a registered voter in Ward 091 in Bombali district and a registered member of the APC Party said, “We are fed up with this party…The leaders care only for themselves and their families…Look at the way we the ordinary supporters of the party are suffering…We cannot even afford to provide a single meal a day for our children…We will teach these people a bitter lesson on 7th March, 2018”.