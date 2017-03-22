Voter Registration In Chaos

The BVR (Biometric Voter Registration) exercise across the country started on Monday 20th March, 2017. Reports from across the country state that, the exercise has been fraught with a lot of challenges.

Some people have complained bitterly that, even some registrars recruited by NEC do not understand how to fill out the questionnaires given to them.

Some people who have visited some of these registration centers, complained bitterly that, they have had to be turned away, because, they could not answer some questions which, even some of the NEC registrars do not understand how to answer.

This rigorous registration exercise has discouraged a lot of people from visiting some registration centers in their different localities.

A good number of Sierra Leoneans have called on the government to delink the biometric voter registration questionnaires from the ones meant for civil registration.

So far, President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma and his wife, Mrs. Sia Nyama Koroma have gone through the tedious process of registration at their private residence at Goderich in Freetown.

Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio and his spouse, Fatima Maada Bio also successfully registered at the Services Secondary School at Juba in Freetown yesterday.

Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio used the occasion to renew his call for eligible voters to register and vote in the March 7, 2018 General and Presidential elections.

A NEC spokesman told the Global Times that, with patience, the process can take up to ten minutes to register a single eligible voter.