VP Foh Launches Mosquito Bed Nets Campaign

By Jane B. Mansaray………………………..

As Sierra Leone is one of the seven countries in Sub-Saharan Africa where more than a quarter of the population is infected with Malaria, the Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Ambassador Victor Bockarie Foh yesterday at his Tower Hill Office in Freetown joined the National Malaria Control Program in the Ministry of Health and Sanitation and Development Partners in launching the 4.3 Mosquito Bed Net LLIN distribution Campaign.

The aim of the campaign is for Sierra Leone to achieve universal coverage when it comes to mosquito net use by July 2017, with a target of at least 80% of families sleeping inside the treated mosquito nets.

Giving an overview of the campaign, the head of Malaria Control Program, Dr. Samuel Smith said the National Malaria Control Programme of the Ministry of Health and Sanitation has pre-positioned around 4.3 million treated mosquito bed nets ahead of the nationwide mass distribution campaign which will commence on the 1st to t the 10th June 2017.

He said the bed net campaign is being funded by UKAid, DFID and the global Fund to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria through UNICEF in designing a robust campaign with the National Malaria Control Programme that received strong technical support from the Alliance for Malaria Prevention, the World Health Organisation, Management and Government Project.

The use of treated bed nets by every family will contribute significantly to President Koroma’s recovery goals of saving the lives of six hundred women and five thousand children, as four in ten children aged (6-59) months tested positive for malaria according to the recent survey data Sierra Leone Malaria Indicator 2016.

In his statement, Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh said malaria is a serious killer disease that is killing a high rate of children and women in Sierra Leone which President Koroma and the government are taking the lead in giving every support for it success.

This he said is a serious concern that is in line with government agenda for prosperity in the commitment to control, reduce and eradicate malaria in Sierra Leone.

Vice President Foh called on the Ministry of Health and Sanitation to monitor and expose those that are misusing the bed net as he said the bed nets costs huge sums of money that comes from tax payers’ money.

He said misuse of the bed net endanger more life, and encourage partners to support the media in exposing the flouters of the bed nets.

The challenge to all is to go beyond fighting the root cause of malaria and eradicate mosquito in Sierra Leone, he stressed.

Other speakers include the UN Resident Representative and the British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone.