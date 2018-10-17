VP Juldeh Jalloh Arrives In Zurich For Talks With Senior FIFA Officials

Sierra Leone’s Vice President Dr Juldeh Jalloh, Attorney General Priscilla Schwartz and Ambassador to Switzerland, Dr Lans Gberie have arrived in Zurich to meet with FIFA later today. The VP told me that they were there to try to resolve the impasse with the world football governing body which banned the country from its ranks nearly two weeks ago. Isha Johansen, whose suspension as president of the Sierra Leone FA led to the country’s ban, has also been invited to the meeting by FIFA.

Umaru Fofana