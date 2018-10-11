VP Juldeh Jalloh Tours Europe

Ahead of President Julius Maada Bio’s visit to the European Union Headquarters in Brussels next month, Sierra Leone’s young and charismatic Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh is currently touring majoring European cities to engage senior European officials and set the stage for President Bio to meet with top ranking EU officials including the President of the European Union.

In his meetings, VP Juldeh Jalloh highlighted the key strategic priorities of the New Direction administration and the issues the President will put before the EU when he gets to Brussels next month.

Among the issues are soliciting EU support to the Free Education agenda, promoting business climate, youth unemployment and infrastructure development.

VP Juldeh Jalloh has also campaigned vigorously for EU support for Shenge visa to be issued in Freetown.

VP Juldeh Jalloh received positive reactions from officials who stated that the New Direction priorities will be aligned to future EU development support to Sierra Leone.

President Bio is expected to meet with the EU President in early November. THE VP is very familiar with the various entities of the EU having worked closely with the EU between 2004 and 2006 as the Project Manager of the civil society capacity building project financed under the European initiative for human rights and democracy.