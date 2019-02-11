VP & PRA Boss Inspect Oil Companies

By Lansana Fofanah.



The Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Hon. Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh together with the Executive Chairman of the Petroleum Regulatory Agency, Brima Baluwa Koroma on Friday, 8th of February 2019, made an on- the- spot check on oil marketing companies’ installation facilities at Kissy Terminal, Freetown.

The holding facilities of Petroleum Jetty, National Petroleum, (NP) LEONCO were all inspected by the team to ensure they are in conformity with rules and regulations governing the industry.

Meeting with different stakeholders, Dr. Juldeh Jalloh said that the purpose of the visit was to familiarize himself with oil marketers and to have a deep knowledge about their operations, inspect the installation facilities and their capacity to operate effectively in a modern oil Industry. This according to him will foster good relationship between the government and oil marketers.

Dr. Juldeh Jalloh maintained that since the oil industry is one of Government Agencies under his purview, his mandate is to ensure that investor confidence is restored and the tireless efforts of the current Petroleum Regulatory Agency Boss, Baluwa Koroma are sustained which has given a facelift to the industry and makes it an enviable sector.

After his assessment, Dr. Juldeh Jalloh categorically made it clear that the industry has huge potential for growth, but that can only be achieved through a compelling Government intervention.

Visiting the Government Refinery, the PRA Boss, Mr. Koroma said that it is an on-going Government assessment mission to identify opportunities in the downstream sector that will stimulate investments to the total import volume and the growth potentials of the industry.

Chairman Koroma was able to point out key areas to the Vice President for Government intervention. He emphasized on the cordial relationship his administration is enjoying with oil marketing companies and their quest to comply with Government Policies.