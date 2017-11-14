VP Sam Sumana Says… “I Was Sacked Because I Opposed 3rd Term”

The elected Vice- President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Chief Alhaji Samuel Sam Sumana has broken his silence on the bitter relationship between him and his former boss, President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma which led to his controversial sacking two years ago.

Addressing Sierra Leoneans at a Town Hall meeting in his latest tour of the US, VP Sumana alleged that the only reason why his former boss went the extra mile to have him removed from office as Vice- President of Sierra Leone was because he, (President Koroma) thought he, (VP Sumana) was an obstacle to his third term ambition. “So definitely I stand here and say, Koroma removed me from office because of his third term ambition….And he said that I am the only person in his way for his third term ambition”, VP Sumana said.

He recalled that recently, President Koroma himself confirmed his third term ambition when he said on AVY Television that if he wanted a third term nobody would have stood in his way.

VP Sam Sumana who was controversially dismissed as Vice- President in 2015 said, “He didn’t hurt me, he hurt Sierra Leone”.

The former Vice President had maintained sealed lips on his relationship with President Koroma since his controversial removal from office two years ago. But during his tour of the US, his supporters urged him to speak out.