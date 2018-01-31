WAEC Examiners Jailed

By Jane B. Mansaray.

High Court Judge, Justice Ernest Gooding yesterday sentenced two West African Examination Council (WAEC) examiners, Mohamed P. Konneh (a teacher at the Ansarul Islamic Secondary School in Kenema) and Sahr Mani of Government Technical Secondary School to three years imprisonment on each and five years ban in the teaching profession.

The convicts were found guilty on five counts of corruption related indictment ranging from conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, abuse of office, soliciting an advantage to accepting an advantage contrary to the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Act No.12 of 2008.

According to the particulars in the indictment, the convicts on diverse dates between the 12th April 2017 and 18th June 2017 in Freetown conspired together and with other persons unknown to improperly confer an advantage on one Amie Fayia, a candidate of the West Africa Secondary School Certificate (WASSCE).

The particulars on abuse of office state that Mohamed P. Konneh, on the aforesaid date abused his General Mathematics Examiner office of (WACE) for the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to wit improperly conferring an advantage on a ( WASSCE) candidate with index number 6010612066, by improperly allowing her to resit the subject General Mathematics Paper 2. The second accused person, Shar Mani who is also a General Mathematics examiner of (WACE) for (WASSCE) on the same dates in Freetown abused his office to wit improperly conferring an advantage on the above named candidate to resit by receiving the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand Leones solicited by the first accused purportedly as payment on behalf of the above mentioned candidate.

The accused persons who made their first appearance before Justice Gooding on the 21st July 2017 pleaded not guilty to the indictments but as the evidence continue to unfold against them, changed their plea to guilty on all the indictments.